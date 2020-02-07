Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (February 7)

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

The L.A. Art Show is now in its 25th year.

L.A. Art Show

LOS ANGELES: 25th Annual L.A. Art Show (through February 9)The most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America officially kicks off the city’s 2020 art season. This year marks a milestone both for the art show and the entire Los Angeles art community. At the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles.Daily programming calendarExhibitor listTicket info

Fired up yet? Balloons prepare to take to the air at the Hudson Hot Air Affair.

Hudson Hot Air Affair

HUDSON, WIS.: Hudson Hot Air Affair (February 7-9)Join us in Hudson, Wisconsin, along the beautiful St. Croix River, for the premier winter ballooning event and winter festival in the Midwest. The event includes an evening torchlight parade, hot air balloon launches, a marketplace and craft fair, smoosh boarding, children’s activities and theme events, to name just a few.2020 Schedule page

San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Parade is the largest outside of Asia.

Chinese New Year Parade

SAN FRANCISCO: 2020 Chinese New Year Parade (February 8, 5-9 p.m.)Named one of the world’s Top 10 parades, the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is the largest celebration of its kind outside of Asia. It was started in the 1860s and takes place the weekend of the Chinese New Year Community Street Fair. Parade Route MapBleacher ticket info

Open wide! Lots of garlicky goodness awaits visitors at South Florida Garlic Fest.

South Florida Garlic Fest/Instagram

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLA.: South Florida Garlic Fest (February 8-9)The “Best Stinkin’ Party in South Florida” returns to celebrate 21 years of flavor! Join us as this internationally award-winning event continues the tradition of being the signature food and entertainment event in South Florida. At John Prince Park, 4759 South Congress Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, Fla. Gourmet Alley menuMain Stage entertainment lineupTicket info

The Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo rides into Jackson, Miss., this week.

Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo/Facebook

JACKSON, MISS.: Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo (through February 16)Since 1965, the festival has featured the top cowboys and cowgirls in the country competing in rodeo events, including bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping. Also featured are western arts and crafts, chili and beef cook-offs, living history demonstrations, live music, dancing, and livestock shows. At the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. 2020 Dixie National Rodeo Entertainment ScheduleTicket infoGet the mobile app

