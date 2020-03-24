Take an Inspiration from Erica Fernandes’ lehenga choli looks with maang tika to enhance your look on the Wedding Day

There is something about a conventional and timeless lehenga that none can replace. Recently, Erica Fernandes has cemented this fact and we couldn’t take our eyes off her!

The actor who was made her name in the TV industry through Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi often makes heads turn with her stunning attires. The actor who was ranked as number 3rd in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women of Indian Television in 2018 is an all-round actor who is also known for her distinctive style and fashion sense. Currently, she is seen in Kasautii Zindagii kay 2 playing the role of Prerna Sharma.

Let’s take a look at Erica Fernandes’ best attires that we can take inspiration from.

Erica Fernandes in Kalki grey sequins embroidered lehenga set with ruffled organza dupatta. Erica Fernandes has glammed up her look in this glittery ensemble. The silver monotone attire has a flared skirt and a round neck blouse that well features her midriff. The outfit is embellished with sequins and the look is completed using silver statement earrings.

Go yellow for the sangeet ceremony like Erica. Fernandes recently wore this jacket lehenga outfit at her BFF’s sangeet ceremony. The lehenga is perfect for dancing during the sangeet as well as the yellow color will make you pop at all the photographs.

Erica has donned pastel green shade ensemble in this look. She has paired off-shoulder choli with a matching skirt. This attire is adorned with attractive embroidery and mirror work that is a complete highlight of this lehenga apart from its color. The large Jhumkas, Maang Tikka and her straight hair complement well with the whole look.