There’s something a couple of typical and timeless lehenga that none can change. Just lately, Erica Fernandes has cemented this truth and we couldn’t take our eyes off her!

The actor who was made her identity within the TV trade by Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi typically makes heads flip along with her beautiful attires. The actor who was ranked as third within the High 20 Most Fascinating Ladies of Indian TV in 2018 is an all-round actor who can also be recognized for her distinctive model and trend sense.

Presently, she is seen in Kasautii Zindagii kay 2 enjoying the role of Prerna Sharma.

We have seen Erica Fernandes in the all style avatar, starting from the kurtas and casual looks in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and donning the beautiful sarees after becoming Mrs. Dixit. Later in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she wore some beautiful masterpiece of Anarkali and churidars, which stole the look of the co-star Parth Samthaan.

Erica has donned pastel green shade ensemble in this look. Also, Fernandes recently wore this jacket lehenga outfit at her BFF’s sangeet ceremony. Lastly, Erica Fernandes in Kalki grey sequins embroidered lehenga set with ruffled organza dupatta. Erica Fernandes has glammed up her look in this glittery ensemble.

Let’s check out Erica Fernandes’ finest attires that we will take inspiration from.