🔥Take a virtual tour of the National Gallery of Canada this Saturday morning🔥

For Canadians looking for a change of indoor scenery on Saturday, the National Gallery of Canada has good news.

Director and CEO Sasha Suda will take viewers on a virtual tour of the national collection on Instagram Live starting at 11 a.m.

Like most public spaces, the gallery in Ottawa is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it shut, Suda has been posting photos from the collection on her Instagram account, including a photo of Agnolo Bronzino’s 16th-century painting Pietroantonio Bandini.

“My obsession with flatness drew me to Bronzino early in my life as an art historian. Fields of gorgeous colours and pattern and the distortion of the human form are a clean break from the pursuit of reality associated with the Renaissance,” Suda wrote in the caption.

“Here, the banker is portrayed in classic mannerist form — sinuously elongated fingers and thin legging-clad legs aren’t quite right with his monolithic upper body. But, boy, does it make sense somehow aesthetically.”

The virtual tour is sponsored by Shiplake Properties Ltd., a Toronto real estate firm owned by the Latner family.

“Thank you for being passionate about engaging art and people when we need it most,” Suda wrote on Instagram.