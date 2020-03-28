Naagin is one of the most popular television daily soaps in our country. It seems to have a fan following of its own. The characters in the show have won over the hearts of millions of fans across the country, with their amazing acting skills. This is also due to the plot twists and the storyline of the daily soap. The serial is so interesting that we just can’t stop talking about it.

Do you think you are the biggest fan of the show too? If yes, take the test we have prepared for you below. The ease with which you get through will determine the result.

Q1- When was the first-ever episode of the show aired?

Q2- What role did Mouni Roy play on the show?

Q3- How many seasons has the show had yet?

Q4- What is Nia Sharma’s character name in season 4?

Q5- Who plays the role of Dev in Naagin 4?

Q6- Which channel is the show aired on?

Q7- What role does Rashami Desai play on the show?

Were you able to get through the quiz above easily? If yes, CONGRATULATIONS! You truly are a big fan of the show. Stay tuned with us for more such updates and quizzes on your favourite shows and celebs.