The popular singing star Neeti Mohan is someone we all are well aware of and love listening to. She has an amazing voice and we all are awed by her vocals. Here are a few of her unknown facts

1. Neeti Mohan has three sisters Mukti, Shakti, Kriti Mohan. And they are the amazing siblings giving us perfect goals.



2. Her father, Brij Mohan Sharma is not just a government officer but also a writer. Her mother Kusum Mohan is a homemaker.



3. Their father always wanted a son but was blessed with four beautiful daughters. They grew in a strict disciplined environment.



4. She was the winner of Channel V show Popstars. Joined a band Aasma



5. She made her Bollywood buzz with her song Ishq Wala Love for the movie Student of The Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Both were a major hit.



6. Not just singing but she does a lot of philanthropy work. Working for various foundations and causes like Kashmir floods, Assam floods, Smile Foundation and many more.



7. She is a graduate in Philosophy and is married to actor Nihaar Pandya.



8. She is an avid dog lover and has a pet dog named after popular film character Frodo from Lord of The Rings.

Well isn’t she just amazing? Neeti Mohan has always had ways to get into people’s hearts.