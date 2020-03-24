Hina Khan is one super sexy TV Bahu who has won our hearts with her off-screen avatar as well. Be it her physical transformation or the many shades of her talented personality, everything about her is super inspiring. Her Instagram account with 885 K followers and counting is a splendid gateway to her amazing life.

Her flamboyant hairstyles, statement earrings, chic dresses to her inherent diva-ness within the house; everything kept grabbing headlines for the last two months and rightly so! Called as one of the sexiest women on the small screen these days, her looks are something which is not just attractive but stylish too.

This breezy, sleek outfit is a must-have when you decide to just explore, shop and enjoy a leisurely afternoon with your hubby during your honeymoon. Don’t you want to steal this look? Does Hina love traveling with style because of how someone can put such stunning looks one after the other!

Hina is known as one of the most stylish actresses of Indian TV and she has been giving tough competition to some of the top stars of Bollywood as well. These latest photos show the bolder avatar of Hina Khan. Earlier, Hina has done some bold photoshoot for a magazine like FHM. But this latest photoshoot of Hina Khan is too hot to handle for her fans. She shared those pictures on Instagram.

Check out the best Insta posts made by Hina Khan here!