Armaan Malik the heartthrob of the music industry is not just a singer but also an actor and songwriter. On 20th March 2020, he will have his first English single out named “Control”.

Armaan Malik is the son of Daboo Malik, a music director and also the brother of Anu Malik. Yes, Armaan Malik comes from a musical background. At the age of 4, he started his music journey training under Qadir Mustafa Khan and Rita Kaul. Not to mention, he is a Classical Music singer well trained.

In 2006, Armaan Malik participated as a contestant at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. Unfortunately, he was eliminated in 7th place. It was in 2008 he had his fortune singing alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mere Buddy. And later becoming a major recognition for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon in 2015 movie.

Talking about Armaan Malik he is a multilingual singer and has sung in Hindi film as well as non-film songs including Telegu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and many more. He has a quite successful career as a singer and also to have his first-ever single released in English with Arista Records “Control”.