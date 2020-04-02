takashi-6ix9ine(daniel-harnandez)is-set-to-be-released-before-sheduled-date.find-out-why??

Rapper Daniel Hernandez popularly known as Takashi 6ix9ine is set to release from lockup today. However, he has to spend the remaining sentence in-home custody. He was scheduled to discharge on August 2. However, after the Coronavirus pandemic, he obtained relaxation and spent the rest of punishment from home after the court made the decision ‘administratively proper’.

In March 2020, the Legal team of 6ix9ine requested the Court for release from Prison. They conveyed plea due to safeguard Tekashi from Coronavirus Pandemic.

The popular rapper who turned 23 provided all detail regarding crime and became a witness for the government, who is serving his time in a secret private jail for safety reasons and has a release date of Aug. 2, according to the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator. He was penalized in December for 24 months behind bars for his part in a racketeering crime with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. After his arrest, Tekashi cooperated with prosecutors and asserted against several members of the Bloods set.

One of his lawyers, Dawn Florio, informed Complex: “The reason why he’s getting released early is that he’s the perfect model prisoner.” In a statement disseminated by reputable court journalist Matthew Russell Lee, who has covered all the trial dates of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s hearing, the rapper’s legal crew claims the government has until 5 pm to repudiate his release.

However, the document goes on to say, ‘his application to convert the balance of his term of imprisonment to home confinement is now administratively proper’. The document continues: ‘The Court directs that the Government respond by no later than 5 pm today. The parties are advised that, provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so.

Thus Tekashi after 5 pm will be released from prison and finish the rest of the sentence from home. Fans are happy to take a glimpse of 6ix9ine