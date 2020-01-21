tajinder-pal-bagga,-declared-delhi-bjp-candidate,-tweets-“how’s-the-josh”

Tajinder Pal Bagga has nearly 649,000 followers on Twitter. (File)

New Delhi:

A list of BJP candidates for Delhi released past midnight on Monday includes Tajinder Pal Bagga, its spokesperson, who was trolled on Twitter when he did not make it to the first list.

Tajinder Pal Bagga, a very active BJP voice on Twitter, will contest from Hari Nagar, though he was reportedly keen on Tilak Nagar. This morning, he posted: “How’s the Josh #Bagga4HariNagar”. The tweet included a campaign song with the words: “Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah”. The lyrics are all about his role in various Delhi campaigns.

Mr Bagga has nearly 649,000 followers on Twitter. Before joining the BJP, he had an outfit called “Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena” that he said was a ‘task force against traitors, anti-nationals and the corrupt.

How’s the Josh #Bagga4HariNagarpic.twitter.com/rEunmvNF2E — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 21, 2020

He emerged in the media glare in 2011 when he allegedly barged into the chambers of lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and attacked him for his views on Kashmir. In 2017, the Delhi BJP appointed him its spokesperson.

Mr Bagga faces Aam Aadmi Party’s Princess Dhillon in Hari Nagar.

In its first list released on January 17, BJP named 20 new faces among 57 candidates. Mr Bagga’s name was missing, which produced thousands of tweets with the hashtag #DontCryBagga.

To one of his disparagers, who said she would campaign for him, he responded: “I am BJP, contesting from 70 seat. You are most welcome.”

Voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The results will be declared three days later.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for over two decades and is seen to face a tough challenge in the form of the Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of 70 seats in the last election, reducing the BJP to three.