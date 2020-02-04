taiwan-claw-machines-offering-face-masks-as-prizes-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

The latest headlines in your inbox

Authorities in Taiwan have announced a crackdown on vendors after medical products were found in claw machines across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At least 40 machines have been caught offering items such as hand sanitisers and face masks in the city of Taipei, which could lead to fines of up to NT$2 million (£50,622) according to local news website Liberty Times.

There are ten confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far in Taiwan after it was first identified in China in late December.

Taipei City Councilor Chen Yijun said vendors could be violating pharmaceutical laws by offering medical items at inflated rates via the machines.

She suspects the vendors are also hoarding the items as the country faces a shortage of medical supplies.

Department of Health director, Chen Yi-ting, said products placed in machines with a medical equipment licence number are in violation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.

A hotline has been set up for people to report machines selling the products, while the police and Department of Health will increase patrols near the machines, according to The Taipei City Office of Commerce.

It comes after Taiwan lowered the price of protective masks to try and stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

There are 10,000 claw machines across the country.

They are said to be the biggest revenue source of the amusement tax.