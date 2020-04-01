Taimur Ali Khan's throwback video at a farm with family is the cutest thing

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most followed star kid of Bollywood. He is extremely adorable and the paparazzi follow him wherever possible and this baby poses like a star because obviously, he has it in his genes. He has fans from the day he was born and we can’t get enough of this cutie pie.

A cute video of Taimur feeding a goat while on a trip with his family surfaced on the internet. He and his cousin Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan are seen feeding the goat and proud mommy Kareena guides him. Well, we love watching his videos on repeat and this one is over the top cute. This light moments of Tim Tim make our gloomy days bright. We are sure, Taimur is going to be a big star but we also want him to stay the way he is, cute and adorable.

Take a look at the video and we are sure you can’t stop watching it.