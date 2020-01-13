tailor-chris-suitor-one-of-last-to-see-stephen-clements-on-tragic-day







Stephen Clements at Chris Suitor shop on Monday, January 6 Stephen Clements and Chris Suitor

POPULAR Belfast tailor Chris Suitor has said it plays on his mind that he was one of the last people to see his good friend Stephen Clements before the radio star’s tragic death.

Stephen was with him in his Suitor Brothers shop on Monday afternoon, buying a suit and having banter with Chris, who later put a CCTV pic of Stephen on Instagram with the joke caption “I thought he was barred?” which his pal then shared on his own page.

Chris told Sunday Life: “It does give me some comfort, 100 per cent. That is the last picture of him living and it’s the last picture he put out on his social channels, apart from the one of him and all his family that he put up on Twitter.

“We had such brilliant conversations and such very profound, very intellectual conversations about the world, about life, about what’s going on and when he left my shop on Monday, which was late in the afternoon, we hugged, we kissed, we slapped each other’s bum – that’s just the way me and him got on.

“He was in great form. My shop is full of craic, full of banter, Stephen was fully involved in it on that day. Our conversations always left each other telling each other how much we loved each other in brotherly fraternal love.”

Stephen Clements and Chris Suitor

But Chris could not help but become emotional as he candidly shared what was Stephen’s last text message to him later that day, his voice faltering slightly as he read it once more.

He said: “He left here about two o’clock I think and then sent me a text. He sent me a message at five o’clock, he says: ‘You’re a truly unreal human being, light shines from within you. Much love brother.’