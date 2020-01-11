tahir-raj-bhasin-is-ready-to-strike-as-sunil-gavaskar-in-first-character-poster-of-ranveer-singh’s-83

Tahir Raj Bhasin’s character poster as legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been dropped by the makers of Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama 83, which narrates the story of the historic 1983 World Cup triumph. Bhasin is seen on the cricket pitch with his bat ready to strike the ball.

Check out Bhasin’s first character poster from 83

Inki batting ne dushman ke chakke chuda diye! Essaying the Little Master’s role has been such a humbling experience.



Presenting the man, the legend, #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83@RanveerOfficial@kabirkhankk@deepikapadukone@Shibasishsarkar@madmantenapic.twitter.com/zLLimbocBz — Tahir Raj Bhasin (@TahirRajBhasin) January 11, 2020

83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the team to India’s first-ever World Cup win against the West Indies. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the ‘badam shot,’ Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, and Harrdy Sandhu as another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Tamil actor Jiiva stars as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Pankaj Tripathi as team manager PR Man Singh, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk as Balvinder, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar.

Kabir Khan had previously narrated to Mirror the gruelling process of amassing all necessary information and data regarding the period he wanted to recreate in 83. He revealed he interviewed over hundred eyewitnesses who recounted the details of the historic Word Cup win. “I spent more than one and a half years with people who witnessed the games — from commentators and players to the people in the stands. I had to evaluate every story, and then decide which of them would make it to the script,” he told the daily.

The team of 83 has also recreated Dev’s match-winning innings of 175 runs against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge stadium.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.



