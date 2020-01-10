“tactics-to-scare”:-varun-dhawan-on-‘boycott-chhapaak’,-deepika-padukone

Varun Dhawan is among the several Bollywood A-listers who have condemned the attacks.

New Delhi:

Actor Varun Dhawan has backed his colleague Deepika Padukone amid calls to boycott her film Chhapaak for visiting Jawaharlal National University and standing in solidarity with the protesters against a masked mob attack on Sunday.

“The “boycott” word was used for my film ‘Dilwale‘ which I did with Shah Rukh Khan. For Padmavat too “boycott’ was used. These are the tactics to scare,” he told NDTV.

These tactics, Mr Dhawan said, stop powerful businessmen to air their opinion publicly as they don’t want to hurt their businesses.

Varun Dhawan is among the several Bollywood A-listers who have condemned the attacks. “I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues. You have to condemn such attacks. It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens,” the actor was quoted as saying by news agency IANS, during a visit to Madhya Pradesh where he was promoting his upcoming film “Street Dancer 3D“.

Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal National University on Monday caused a firestorm and sharply divided social media, where trends ranged from #ISupportDeepika and #BoycottChhapaak to #shameonbollywood.

“I feel proud that we are not scared of expressing ourselves. It (is good) that we are thinking of our country and its future,” she told NDTV, a day after visiting the university.

While the visit drew criticism from many leaders of the ruling BJP — with Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling it a “trend” among the celebrities to create controversy ahead of their movie release, others backed the actor saying that the actor had the right to express her stand.

Without naming Ms Padukone, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been facing intense criticism for not doing enough during last week’s mob attack, questioned the support extended by “prominent people” to campus protests across the country.

“I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can’t you stand with them,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha have lend support to the agitation over the January 5 violence at JNU campus in which 34 people were left injured after a group of masked people armed with sticks and iron rods attacked students and teachers for hours, unleashing chaos and fear on the campus.

JNU students have blamed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a students’ union linked to the ruling BJP, for the attack. ABVP has in turn pointed at Left-backed student groups.

No arrests have still been made in the case.