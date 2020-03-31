taco-bell-is-giving-away-1-million-free-tacos-today

Taco Bell is giving away one million free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos today as part of its coronavirus response.

The tacos are totally free, however, due to social distancing requirements, the offer is only available at participating drive-thru locations while supplies last.

Taco Bell’s CEO Mark King explained the giveaway is a way to show that “we’re all in this together.” The fast-food purveyor will also donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit organization that aims to end child hunger across America.

The CEO of its parent company has also pledged to forgo his 2020 base salary to help the company’s workers and has “voluntarily elected to forgo all salary compensation for the balance of 2020.”

Meanwhile, fast-food workers have been deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Taco Bell workers are still required to go to work. However, the company has rolled out new safety policies — such as contact-free service as well as new sick leave policies related to Covid-19.

