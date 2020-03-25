taboo-season-2:-when-is-the-new-season-expected-to-air?-find-out-all-the-details-here.

Taboo is a BBC historical television drama series created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy and Chips Hardy. It aired its first season on 7 January 2017, on BBC One Network. In March 2017, the show was renewed for a second series.

The series managed to gain immense popularity and was critically acclaimed. The series focus on a father-son duo and their relationship Tom and Chip Hardy set back in the 18th century.

Picture: BBC

Although the shooting was presumed to begin in 2018, nothing happened likewise. Now, there lies another hope for the fans that say that the show might get released in late 2020 or early 2021 with Knight announcing that the story writing for the show has already been completed, but due to Hardy’s busy schedule, it couldn’t be filmed.

The original cast is expected to return for the second season too including Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney, Leo Bill as Benjamin Wilton, Jessie Buckley as Lorna Delaney, Oona Chaplin as Zilpha Geary, Stephen Graham as Atticus, Jefferson Hall as Thorne Geary and many more.

Picture: BBC

Tom Hardy’s portrayal of James Keziah Delaney received him a lot of appreciation. The season one started in England during World War II with the end showing Hardy going to the United States for investing about his father’s sudden death. The season will also take the viewers to explore more about the drugs and narcotics.

As of now, no trailer has been released for the second season and no photos have been leaked from the sets.

The first season thrilled the viewers to a greater extent keeping them well in contact with the upcoming season. It will be interesting to watch the story gain momentum in the second season.

