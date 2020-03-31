Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The ever-crowded Gokuldham Society MISSES all the fun

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the popular Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms is famous for the well-known Gokuldham Society where there is always hustle and bustle.

Yes, the central focus point wherein all the drama, excitement and fun takes place in the show.

Now owing to the quarantine and lockdown phase in the country, the Gokuldham Society poses a barren look and looks deserted.

Do you all miss this famous place on TV?

Check this video…

As of now, you are only allowed to remember and recollect all the fun happenings in this place wherein the elders, as well as the youngsters, have had all the tamasha for all the years.

Three cheers to Gokuldham Society.

