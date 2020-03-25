Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the popular Sony Sab show, never fails to entertain audeinces with interesting story line and twists.

Apart from making audiences laugh, the show always spread social message and celebrate each and every festival with joy.



The team celebrate the festival and tells the importance of the same to educate the viewers.

Although, the team couldn’t celebrate the festival in the show this time due to Covid-19 pandemic, Taarak bhai wished the viewers on behalf of the entire team via a video. The video was shared on their Twitter handle. Check here