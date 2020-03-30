taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah:-tapu-sena’s-childhood-memories-are-worth-being-relived

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the popular Sony SAB show keeps kids engaged with its interesting and message-provoking tales.

The Tapu Sena which is lead by the naughty yet intelligent Tapu, son of Jethalal is the apple of everyone’s eyes in the Gokuldham Society.

Tapu Sena comprising of Tapu, Sonu, Gogi, Golu, Pinku share a great friendship bond from childhood and we viewers have been witness to their amazing BFF goals.

While they have grown up now to become responsible individuals, their childhood memories make for an awesome display.

And today, we bring to you a cute picture that refreshes the memories of Tapu Sena’s childhood pranks and naughtiness.

In the photo are Tapu, Sonu, Gogi, Golu, Pinku.

