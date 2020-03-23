taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah:-jethalal-and-taarak-friendship-moments-one-should-never-miss

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the popular Sony SAB show is one of the much-loved shows by masses.

The realistic setting and stories of the show does put a lot of impetus on families viewing it on a regular basis.

There are a lot of catchy factors for one to view the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

But today, we at IWMBuzz.com are talking about the much-loved friendship that exists between Jethalal and Taarak Mehta.

Aww!!

Too good they are when they come together, isn’t it folks?

They are the best of confidantes and support each other in situations that can be dangerous to the other.

If you talk of having a friend who will come of help when you need him, it is surely Taarak Mehta. And in the same way, Jetha is blessed to have him as a dear friend and confidante.

The tricky, tough and bad situations in which Jetha has been rescued by the one and only Taarak Mehta are innumerable. And this indeed provides for a good watch.

Also, for Taarak, Jetha is a close friend who knows him in and out.

The naughty jokes, the secrets they carry about each other are indeed fun to watch.

Taarak knows the strengths and weaknesses of Jetha, and we can say the same of Jetha knowing of Taarak too.

Are you all in love with their friendship just like we are?

