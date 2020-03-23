Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Taarak Friendship Moments One Should Never Miss

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah:-jethalal-and-taarak-friendship-moments-one-should-never-miss

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the popular Sony SAB show is one of the much-loved shows by masses.

The realistic setting and stories of the show does put a lot of impetus on families viewing it on a regular basis.

There are a lot of catchy factors for one to view the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

But today, we at IWMBuzz.com are talking about the much-loved friendship that exists between Jethalal and Taarak Mehta.

Aww!!

Too good they are when they come together, isn’t it folks?

They are the best of confidantes and support each other in situations that can be dangerous to the other.

If you talk of having a friend who will come of help when you need him, it is surely Taarak Mehta. And in the same way, Jetha is blessed to have him as a dear friend and confidante.

The tricky, tough and bad situations in which Jetha has been rescued by the one and only Taarak Mehta are innumerable. And this indeed provides for a good watch.

Also, for Taarak, Jetha is a close friend who knows him in and out.

The naughty jokes, the secrets they carry about each other are indeed fun to watch.

Taarak knows the strengths and weaknesses of Jetha, and we can say the same of Jetha knowing of Taarak too.

Are you all in love with their friendship just like we are?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Taarak Friendship Moments One Should Never Miss 1

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Taarak Friendship Moments One Should Never Miss 2

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Taarak Friendship Moments One Should Never Miss 3

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Taarak Friendship Moments One Should Never Miss 4

You May Also Like

kasautii-zindagii-kay-written-episode-update-23rd-march-2020:-prerna’s-tactical-decision

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Episode Update 23rd March 2020: Prerna’s tactical decision

one-day-at-a-time-stars-tease-new-romance-for-penelope-in-season-4

One Day at a Time Stars Tease New Romance for Penelope in Season 4

coronavirus-lockdown:-channels-should-re-run-bepannaah,-meri-aashiqui-tum-se-hi-&-other-shows

Coronavirus Lockdown: Channels Should Re-run Bepannaah, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi & Other Shows

amitabh-bachchan-deletes-cryptic-tweet-on-clapping-reducing-potency-of-coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Cryptic Tweet On Clapping Reducing Potency Of Coronavirus

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *