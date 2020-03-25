taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah:-fan-tastic-moments

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) connects with everyone, from young children to senior citizens. A clean family entertainer, the show is known for making audiences laugh and also gives constructive social messages. So over the years, while fans have come to love the characters in the show, they have also begun to identify the props shown in it.

There is no doubt that the cast of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is world-famous. The Neela Telefilms’ show is loved for its light-hearted content and talented actors.

Bhide’s fantastic idea of escaping with the family to Khandala too has gone down the drain. Now, he has no other choice but to attend the function and wait for the inevitable to unfold before his eyes when Tapu will propose to his daughter – Sonu.

Bhide frantically paces up and down the house as the time for the function draws closer and vows to himself that if his worst fear comes true then, he won’t spare Tapu. He resolves to put an end to the constant bullying (imagined) and confront not just Tapu but the entire Gada family, especially Jethaa Lal.

Recently during the outdoor shoot, Bhide’s scooter – Sakharam which was parked was recognized by passers-by and right there, Sakharam had its fan moment!

Upon Champakk Chacha’s insistence, Bhide takes him out on his Sakharam. On the way, Bhide parks his scooter and walks across the road to buy umbrellas. Because of his broken spectacles, Champakk Lal can’t see much and with Bhide not around, a thief steals Sakharam with Champakk Lal still seated in the sidecar. This scene was being shot at an outdoor location in the city and during the break; not only people identified Champakk Lal but also recognized Bhide’s Sakharam. Fans got their pictures taken with Champakk Lal and then later also with Sakharam.

