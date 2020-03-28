Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Every time Jethalal Proved He Is An Aagyakari Beta Of Bapuji

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the popular Sony SAB show gives out many valuable messages to the loyal audience watching it.

One of the cute bonds that we find interesting in the long-running show is the wonderful father and son bond between Jethalal and his Bapuji.

Yes, and the wonderful actors playing the roles bring in the needed energy and positivity in the roles.

For Bapuji, his son Jethalal is an Aagyakari son (dutiful son) who listens to him always.

Jetha must be the only son on Earth who does not open his mouth when being scolded by his father. At the same time, the manner in which he respects his father is spell-binding.

The way Jetha bends down touches Bapuji’s feet and seeks blessings is the best a son can do. He does this diligently every day before going for work.

And the way he showers love on his father is amazing. If one needs to honour Jetha with some award, it surely is being the dutiful son to his father.

No doubts about it!!

Do you all agree with this aspect?

