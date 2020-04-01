Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the popular Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms has been missing Disha Vakani for a long time now.

And for the audience watching the show for many years, her absence has been painful, but as they say, the show had to go on….

But now, the good news is that once the lockdown phase ends and the smooth functioning of the shoots happen, Disha Vakani will be brought in with the actress finally agreeing to devote time for the shoot.

As we know, Disha has been wanting to spend quality time with her kid and has been delaying her comeback. Producer Asit Modi too had earlier confirmed to media that talks with Disha are happening and that a result will be obtained soon.

And now, we have the result in front of us…

Disha will get back to shooting once the lockdown phase ends.

We buzzed Disha but could not reach out to her.

We reached out to Producer Asit Modi and channel but did not get revert.

