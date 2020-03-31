taapsee-pannu-wins-best-actress-award-for-badla-at-zee-cine-awards;-writes-a-thank-you-note

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 20: 22 [IST]

Taapsee Pannu has won the Best Actress award for the mystery thriller Badla, at the Zee Cine Awards 2020. This award is the first win for Badla, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to write a lengthy note of gratitude for the entire team of Badla. Sharing a picture of herself giving a speech after winning an award, Taapsee wrote, "The first one for #Badla. For the producer who swapped the gender of the antagonist of the film without worrying about the fact he might lose the chance to cast a big hero in that role, thank you @sunirkheterpal. For the studio who made sure the 'unconventional film' gets the perfect release and gets through to the audience rightfully @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma. For the bestest costar who brings out the best in me every time I share the screen with him, @amitabhbachchan you are truly special for me n my career!" She added, "Last but not the least, For this mad man who was calling the shots #SujoyGhosh who took a LONG TIME to agree to direct #Badla coz for him his 'Durga' can never be grey. Least does he know he can make his women shine out in ANY PART they play on screen," (sic). Taapsee thanked audiences for giving her character love she didn't deserve, because it was a negative role. She wrote, "For EVERYONE who gave 'Naina Sethi' the love she didn't probably deserve being the nasty one, but still got it because she is and will be one of her kind for ever ! Thank you Zee Cine Awards ! #BestActress #Badla #ZeeCineAwards," (sic). Badla is a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film made over Rs. 100 crore in India.