taapsee-pannu,-swara-bhasker,-shabana-azmi,-riteish-deshmukh-condemn-violence-against-jnu-students,-teachers

Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Taapsee Pannu, and filmmakers Aparna Sen and Hansal Mehta on Sunday condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and urged Delhi Police to intervene.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. Several disturbing videos that show masked people carrying sticks and bats have gone viral on social media.

Swara, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus “to pressure the government and Delhi Police” to control the violence. She also added that she was concerned about the safety of her parents’, who live at the campus.

Here is the video

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

Commenting on Swara’s video, Azmi said she was shocked by the violence and called for immediate action against the perpetrators.

Here is Azmi’s response

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

She cited a news report containing videos of the alleged brutality inflicted on students as well as the teachers on campus.

Students and Teachers beaten. Reprehensible, Appalling Condemnable.



Immediate action must be taken against the perpetrators



Stones Large Enough To Break Our Skulls”: JNU Teacher On Violence https://t.co/oxUu4WrPwi — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

Sen asked who exactly these “goons” were affiliated with but raised concerns about safety and the asked why the police had not stepped in to manage the situation.

Ok, so who are these masked goons? Allegedly ABVP? Allegedly backed by RSS? Even if we say we don’t know, the question still remains: How can our universities be under attack? What is the Delhi police doing? What is happening in our country? Has it become a ‘Goonda Raj?’ — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) January 5, 2020

Pannu said it was saddening to see an educational institution “getting scarred forever”. She shared a video allegedly showing the situation on campus.

Zeeshan asked people to reach the JNU in large numbers. He further called for peace amid violence and urged people to exercise patience and take care of their friends.

#JNUattack pic.twitter.com/qnpb1EB8be — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) January 5, 2020

Director Anurag Kashyap retweeted several purported videos of violence and vandalism from the JNU.

Mehta asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal. Can you do something to stop the violence in JNU? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 5, 2020

Writer Kanika Dhillon too asked Kejriwal to step in.

Sir!!! Pls atleast reach there!!!! Ur presence will help!!!! https://t.co/6azcuO2gnQ — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) January 5, 2020

Masaan-fame director Neeraj Ghaywan asked the police to help the students.

Dear @RahulGandhi, @ArvindKejriwal, spare us your moral high ground and get out there, stand in front of the JNU gate. If not anything, your presence will add pressure on the cops. Not the time for political grandstanding! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 5, 2020

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri also shared an alleged video from JNU campus. Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj also condemned the violence while director Bejoy Nambiar questioned the silence of many in the film fraternity.

Onir, Richa Chadha, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth, director Anubhav Sinha, writer Gaurav Solanki, composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, Renuka Shahane and Dia Mirza also tweeted against the incident.

Here are their tweets





How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

I’m sorry, students of #JNU and of India. You’re bearing the brunt of a fascist dictatorship & we, the people, YOUR people, your Nation, are failing you. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 5, 2020

Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing? Sirf nihatton pe vaar karnaa aataa hai kya? Jo kaanoon khuleaam tod rahein hain unhen khuli chhhoot de rakhi hai kya? Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful!! https://t.co/B0AvB2QcpC — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2020

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

First @jamiamillia_ Then @amu_page and now @JNU_IN . There seems to be a systematic way of terrorising the students voices … Voices of dissent being silenced. But the nation is awake again tonight with our students. We are with you .❤️❤️❤️ and your voices cant be silenced — Onir (@IamOnir) January 5, 2020

जेएनयू में स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स के सर फोड़ने वाले ये लोग पूरे देश में पढ़े लिखे प्रतिरोध कर रहे लोगों में आतंक फैलाना चाहते हैं ताकि कोई असहमत होने की हिम्मत ना करे। यह आतंकवाद है और ये आतंकवादी हैं। भले ही टीवी वाले इनके लिए किसी भी शब्द का इस्तेमाल करें। — Gaurav Solanki (@sirfgaurav) January 5, 2020

Frightening visuals from #JNU. Praying that the #Delhipolice intervene swiftly and protect the students. Stay safe students. What a scary world we live in. https://t.co/JQiawhz6A3 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 5, 2020

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 08: 48: 21 IST