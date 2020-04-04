taapsee-pannu-shares-a-new-look-with-a-short-bob-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11: 49 [IST]

Amid this self-quarantine time, many B-town celebrities have found a way to keep themselves busy while focusing on health and contemplating their looks. Actress Taapsee Pannu, who loves her hair and likes to experiment with style and colour, decided to share her hair woes in a special series of posts on Instagram. The curly-haired diva, on Friday, took to the photo-sharing app and posted a picture in a short bob surprising her fans. The actress has been seen donning a short cut in public, but, the short bob came as a shock to some. However, the caption clarified the post is just another throwback picture of the time when she had coloured her hair. She wrote, "Andddd the experiment continues…Since my hair couldn't handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh 'ghar ki kheti' hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes So chop chop". Earlier this week, Taapsee started sharing her hair care journey and giving hair goals not just to girls with natural curls, but to everyone who desire for healthy hair. The actress revealed she wants her natural curls back again and will be pampering her hair during quarantine to undo the damage due to showbiz. She first shared a picture of her perfect bed hair curls and said she is aspiring to get them back. And her previous post said that while she loves her hair, it didn't stop her from experimenting. The clip showed Pannu showing off her bold purple hair. In the caption, she talked about her past experiments since college days, and wrote, "I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well… black is overdone this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have Statutory warning: please don't try this at home…. or anywhere, if you can't spend hours pampering your hair." On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has been hitting hard at the box office with her previous releases like Thappad, Badla and more. She had several other films in her kitty including, Haseen Dillruba, sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu. But due to the lockdown, everything is on hold right now.