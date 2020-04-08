taapsee-pannu-never-thought-thappad’s-collection-would-match-chhapaak-&-panga’s-box-office-record!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11: 22 [IST]

Exactly like the majority of the celebrities, actress Taapsee Pannu is keeping herself busy through the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India. She says that despite the fact that she doesn’t enjoy cooking much, she’s attempting to sharpen her culinary skills because that keeps her occupied. From that apart, Taapsee can be watching those films, which she couldn’t catch in theatres due to her frantic schedule. Day taapsee asserts that she loves gardening and is making certain to water her plants every. When asked if there’s any particular hobby, she’d prefer to pursue in this leisure time, she says that she’d have loved to dedicate additional time to dance. But, as no dance teacher will come to teach her, she’s keeping this hobby on the backburner. If you have watched Thappad, you’ll have realised that in true to life, Taapsee’s current lifestyle does appear to be her character ‘Amrita’ in the film. When asked a comparable, Taapsee tells Mumbai Mirror, “Amrita was real and therefore resonated with so many on an individual level.” She further adds that director Anubhav Sinha had sketched Amrita’s character keeping Taapsee at heart. Talking about Thappad and its own collection, Taapsee says, “Deepika (Padukone) and Kangana (Ranaut)-whose women centric films, Panga and chhapaak, released this year-are big names. We thought that Thappad would match or surpass their collections never, way more since films on acid attack survivors and a mother reviving her career don’t divide the audience. This is a huge validation for everybody involved.” Thappad had not been only praised by the audience, but by nearly every film critic, who had watched the film. Taapsee received rave reviews on her behalf stellar performance and immense praise for choosing this type of strong script, which may change lives in lots of lives. Taapsee Pannu Shares Picture Of Her Tattoo Trial For Pink: Girls Wanted Similar Tattoos Afterwards Talking about receiving positive response, Taapsee says, “It’s scary when critics declare you’re in top form after each film. Where can you go from there? The graph should keep climbing because as soon as you reach the very best always; you have nowhere to down go except. Praise can head to your head, though mine is positioned on my shoulders firmly.” We’d want to see Taapsee in more films, where she can play a strong-headed woman and set a good example for women on the market!