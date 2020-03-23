Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap’s Next Is A Supernatural Thriller On Time Travel?

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
taapsee-pannu-and-anurag-kashyap’s-next-is-a-supernatural-thriller-on-time-travel?

bredcrumb

bredcrumb

|

Taapsee Pannu is growing to be a force to be reckoned with in the Hindi film industry. Delivering critically acclaimed performances in films like Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Mulk, and so on, Taapsee has created a space for herself in Bollywood.

According to a report, Taapsee and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are looking to collaborate again after Manmarziyaan. Their next film is reportedly going to be a supernatural thriller based on time travel.

Taapsee & Anurag’s Next Film Will Have A Time Travel Angle?

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Anurag and Taapsee had a fabulous time working on Manmarziyaan and during the shoot itself, Anurag had offered this other film to Taapsee. It’s a film that’s a supernatural thriller and is mostly going to be a remake of a popular film. It’s not known if it’s inspired from a Hollywood film or a Korean project. But what we do know is that the film will have a time travel angle to it. It’s something to do with the weather and atmospheric changes around us.”

“The film will go on floors in a few months after Taapsee wraps up work on Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket,” the source added.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, a film which won rave reviews and appreciation from audiences. She has a number of movies lined up next: Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Womaniya, Tadka, and Looop Lapeta.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Effect: Taapsee Pannu Cancels Delhi Trip after Haseen Dillruba Shoot Gets Cancelled

ALSO READ: Priyanshu Painyuli To Play Taapsee Pannu’s Husband In Rashmi Rocket

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh And Others React!

You May Also Like

veteran-actor-director-visu-passes-away

Veteran Actor-Director Visu Passes Away

janta-curfew:-katrina-kaif,-varun-dhawan,-and-arjun-kapoor-reform-their-old-club-over-a-video-call!

Janta Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, And Arjun Kapoor Reform Their Old Club Over A Video Call!

thalapathy-65:-the-vijay-ar-murugadoss-project-to-start-rolling-in-april?

Thalapathy 65: The Vijay-AR Murugadoss Project To Start Rolling In April?

suriya-to-sport-a-unique-look-in-hari’s-aruvaa!

Suriya To Sport A Unique Look In Hari’s Aruvaa!

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *