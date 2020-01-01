T.S. Eliot’s 1,000 letters to his ‘muse’ to be unsealed after 60 years 

More than 1,000 letters from T. S. Eliot to his close confidante Emily Hale are set to be unsealed today [THURS], finally revealing the extent of a relationship that has long been shrouded in mystery.
For over 60 years the correspondence has been kept locked up, at Hale’s instruction, in a storage facility at Princeton University. Scholars believe it is central to a full understanding of the Nobel laureate’s life and work.
Anthony Cuda, an Eliot scholar and director of the T.S. Eliot International Summer School. said: “I think it’s perhaps the literary event of the decade. I don’t know of anything more awaited or significant. It’s momentous to have these letters coming out.”
Hale, who taught drama at Scripps College in California, was considered by many to be not only Eliot’s close friend, but also his muse, inspiring various references in his poetry.
He wrote 1,131 letters to her, far more than he sent to anyone else. Before he died Eliot instructed that the letters he received from Hale be burned.
In 1956 donated the ones she received from him to Princeton, on condition that they only be re-opened 50 years after they were both dead. Eliot died in 1965, and Hale in 1969.
It is now among the best-known sealed literary archives in the world.
The letters remain under copyright and will not be published online, meaning they can only be read at Princeton’s Firestone Library.
Scholars and researchers from around the world will be heading to Princeton in the coming days and weeks.
Daniel Linke, head of special collections at the library, said: “It will be the special collections equivalent of a stampede at a rock concert.”
Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1888, and first met Hale 1912 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Two years later, he moved to England.
They rekindled their friendship years later, and the letters were sent between 1930 and 1957.
Frances Dickey, one of the editors of “The Complete Prose of T.S. Eliot,”,said the letters could reveal just how close Eliot and Hale were, and if the two ever considered marriage. Eliot was married twice to other women.
She said: “His relationship with her seems to be deep and meaningful, and it’s a door he chose not to open. Was this an epistolary romance they would carry across the Atlantic? What role did she play in his emotional life?”
The letters could also reveal details about Eliot’s conversion to Anglicanism.
Eliot’s best known works include “The Waste Land,” “The Hollow Men” and “Four Quartets.”
Susan Stewart, an English professor at Princeton, was present when 14 wooden crates full of the letters were privately broken in October. It has taken since then to prepare them for scholars to read.
Professor Stewart said: “The very little correspondence that is known indicates Eliot wrote to Hale freely about his predilections, his fellow poets, and above all, his opinions as a reader.
“We will begin to learn far more about Eliot’s thought during this period of historical and, for him, personal upheaval.”