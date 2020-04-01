🔥T-Rex delivers free school meals to children in coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A T-Rex has been spotted delivering free school meals to children staying at home because of school closures due to coronavirus.

The helpful dinosaur, called Jam, is being operated by teachers Joe Parsonage and Sam Bryan.

Mr Parsonage and Mr Bryan run Teach Rex, a Merseyside company that uses model dinosaurs and dragons to encourage children to get into creative writing.

With less to do since schools closed for most children, they decided to help deliver meals to local children who normally qualify for them – using the model T-Rex.

Mr Parsonage told the Standard: “We’re lucky enough to have a dinosaur in the back of the van, so we just walked down the road and we sometimes put the food in its mouth and we just dropped it off outside.

“The kids waved from inside and we load it back into the van and move onto the next one.”

The dinosaur only fits one person, so while one of the teachers is inside, the other stands by to discourage anyone tempted to get too close.

Mr Parsonage and Mr Bryan have been delivering meals to kids from Riverside Primary School in Wallasey, visiting around three houses per day. Mr Parsonage says at the moment they plan to carry on helping the school for the next two weeks.

Mr Parsonage added: “Since we started this we haven’t been wanting to roam around the streets all day every day, just because it is massively important at the moment that people are staying indoors… so we’ve basically been targeting a few houses a day.”