t-mobile-is-offering-a-free-year-of-quibi-to-select-t-mobile-customers

Quibi also is offering a free 3-month trial to anyone interested in the upcoming short-form streaming service.

Quibi’s “Run This City”Quibi

T-Mobile is offering select customers a free year of Quibi, the upcoming streaming service that is launching on April 6.

The company’s new promotional deal was announced Thursday and is valid for T-Mobile customers on its Magenta family plans with two or more lines. T-Mobile also said that customers who sign up by April 3 can get early access to three bonus episodes of the Jennifer Lopez-led “Thanks a Million.”

The promotional deal was announced several days ahead of Quibi’s April 6 launch. The streaming service, a joint venture between former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and Silicon Valley veteran Meg Whitman, bills itself as a mobile-only short-form streaming service. Installments of Quibi’s myriad upcoming original series and films will release in 10-minute chapters, or “quick bites,” and are designed for film and television fans on-the-go.

Quibi is already offering a free 3-month trial to anyone, a considerably lengthier trial period than most competing streaming services offer. The service will normally be available in tiers: An ad-supported version will be available for $4.99 per month, while an ad-free Quibi experience will run customers $7.99 per month.

The streaming service, which is aimed at younger demographics, has enjoyed strong funding — the company expects to spend over $1 billion on original content in its first year — since Katzenberg founded Quibi in August 2018 and has partnered with a laundry list of high-profile directors, actors, and other celebrities to make content for the platform.

While only time will tell if consumers are hooked by Katzenberg and Whitman’s big-money venture, it’s already abundantly clear that Quibi won’t be lacking for original content. Quibi has announced a dizzying array of shows from practically every genre under the sun. Idris Elba will star in racing series “Elba Vs. Block,” Chrissy Teigen will play a judge in “Chrissy’s Court,” and MTV’s “Punk’d” is getting a new lease on life with Chance the Rapper at the helm. The platform will also launch with a variety of original documentaries.

Quibi is one of several streaming services that will be launching this year. WarnerMedia will release its HBO Max platform sometime in May, while NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is slated to launch in July.

