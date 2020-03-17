T.I. Tells His Fans To Educate Themselves On Their History – Check Out The David Banner Podcast

T.I. has something interesting for his fans and followers who are spending their time at home. He just told them to check out the David Banner podcast, and he posted a clip in which they can get a glimpse of it.

‘Go Watch the David Banner Podcast Educate Yourself on Your (OUR) History‼️’ Tip captioned the video that he shared on his social media account of choice.

Someone said: ‘The worst part about humans is someone always wants to be the first or the best or have the great words, or the better history or better food or better culture. No one wants to actually live in their own experiences and learn from one another… it’s always us vs them… humans outright downfall…’

Another follower posted this: ‘Yep I purchased this for my Sun once I got back from Kemet the illustrations are dope as HELL.’

A fan said that, ‘We are in the predicament we are in now because our ancestors worshipped False idols,’ and one other commenter posted: ‘One of my favorite teachers of education of our people 👊🏽’

Someone else said: ‘I love History ✊🏽❤️ Such a wealth of knowledge,’ and a follower wrote: ‘Thank u @troubleman31 I’m interested in learning more bout to start digging stuff up.’

In other news, Tip has been trying to comfort his fans these days amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The truth is that panic and fear have become really powerful all over the world, and a lot of people are freaking out these days.

Our lives are changing, and everyone;’s afraid of the unexpected.

Tip is telling his fans that mass hysteria is no good at all, and he shared an uplifting message for his followers on his social media account.

His fans appreciate the fact that he’s thinking about making them feel better during these hard days.



