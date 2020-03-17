T.I. Shares The Sweetest Clip With His ‘Crazy Baby’ Heiress Harris – Watch It Here

T.I. just shared a video featuring his baby girl, Heiress Harris, having fun around the house these days. As you all know, the advice is to remain at home as much as possible in order to try and contain the new coronavirus and stop it from spreading like crazy.

It’s also worth noting that T.I. is trying to comfort his fans these days amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the clip that Tip shared on his social media account of choice, Instagram. Both he and Tiny Harris are advising their fans to remain at home for at least a couple of weeks.

Someone said: ‘Salute King!!! This is what we need to see more of!!!’ and another follower posted this: ‘I got tired, and I wasn’t even walking up the stairs.’

A commenter posted this: ‘She is to cute Tip wow, so smart and full of energy. You two are amazing parents,’ and one follower said: ‘So adorable 💙 for a split second she reminded me of Olivia when she was on the Cosby show.’

Another commenter posted this: ‘I swear it seems like she doesn’t age! did you pray for her to stray for little girl fort.’

A fan said: ‘I love this. This just made me smile. The love between a girl and her daddy is a special kind,’ and someone else posted: ‘I love it @troubleman31 ❤️ family is everything…so proud of you man daughter is growing up.’

Someone else said: ‘You’re blessed fellow king I can’t wait till I hear the words from a lil me.’

A follower said this: ‘If u were my daddy I would love u to Awesome father, yes you are and an excellent provider Tiny is lucky to have a man like we need some more T.I’s in Miami cause that’s where I’m from but theirs just a bunch of wanna b something.’

Lots of fans keep praising Heiress in the comments as well.



