T.I. Reveals His Secret Family And Fans Co Grazy – Check Out This Mind-Blowing Family Portrait Featuring The Rapper

T.I. tricked his fans with a photo that made them go crazy in the comments. He’s revealing his ‘secret family,’ and people are laughing their hearts out in the comments, as you will see below.

Check out Tip’s funny post that will definitely make your day.

‘Damn so I see y’all found my secret family…😂😂😂 Damn I bet your homeboys had a field day roasting y’all asses my boi‼️😂😂😂 can’t make this shit up‼️😂😂😂’ Tip captioned the hilarious photo.

People laughed like there’s no tomorrow in the comments as you will see for yourselves below.

Someone said: ‘Damn I was waiting for you to post this seen it on the shade room first,’ and another follower posted this: ‘The only stepdad I would accept with open arms.’

One other commenter joked and posted: ‘2 families, 2 stimulus package checks… #Winning,’ and another fan said: ‘And You fit in perfect well @troubleman31 ….. #BlendedFamily.’

Someone else wrote: ‘she just wanted a fine intelligent black man. Dreaming. I guess she forgot you are married.’

One other follower said: ‘She must think highly of [email protected] You are a very good father and never let anyone tell you otherwise.’

Just the other day, Tip recalled when his King album was born: ‘On this day in 2006 King(the album)was born. Daaaamn it’s been 14yrs🤯’

People gushed over the rapper’s music in the comments praising him. A follower posted this: ‘This was my whole high school soundtrack.’

The proud rapper and dad recently celebrated the birthday of his baby girl, Heiress Harris.

Fans loved the emotional post that Tip shared.

‘Daddy’s sweet baby turns four today‼️ Daddy Loves You to no end… Happy Birthday Skoots🎉 @teamtipuk Thanks SO MUCH FOR THIS‼️ #GirlDad,’ Tip captioned the video that he shared online.

People made sure to tell Tip in the comments that he’s the best dad out there.



Post Views:

0





