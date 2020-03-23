T.I. Continues To Record His Podcast ExpediTIously Amidst The Global Coronavirus Crisis

T.I. is not letting the coronavirus pandemic ruin his podcast, and he continues with new episodes. Below, you can check out a teaser video from a new ExpediTIously podcast.

‘We ain’t through witcha’ll ass AT ALL‼️ Tune in to #ExpediTIously to check out the hilarious, yet insightful convo between My big sis The Legend @luenell & I…. This shit is drop-dead hysterical check us out NOW @spotify @podcastone @applepodcasts,’ Tip captioned his post.

A fan exclaimed: ‘TIP Is the GOAT! Thank you so much for inspiring me. I’ve taken all of TI’s advice start my own record label, TM$, and we about to make MILLIONS! I released a music video today, I would love some support and/or feedback. Please check it out, I will follow back!’

Someone else said: ‘I love it! It’s not where you start; it’s how you finish.’

A commenter posted: ‘She went to school and got her a degree!! Not all celebrities can say they have earned a college degree though,’ and someone else said: ‘Everyone who follows me RIGHT NOW gets a follow back.’

One other follower said: ‘Jus 4 mos in jail🙈, She sounded so proud of herself “Was doing it more than 10yrs to!”‘

One other fan exclaimed: ‘I’m done!!! Luenell is amazing! Got even MORE respect for her!! She said, “yeah fool”!!! Love when ppl think they know—but they have no real idea about a person’s background! #greatinterview.’

Not too long ago, Tip made his fans angry with a video that he shared on his social media account.

You probably know by now that T.I. has been after the police for a really long time, and with each chance he gets, he posts another video to show alleged abuse from them.

Not too long ago, he shared one more such video, and his fans were really angry, and they showed their reactions in the comments.



