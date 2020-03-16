T.I. Comforts His Fans With This Message And Addresses Mass Hysteria

T.I. is trying to comfort his fans these days amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The truth is that panic and fear have become really powerful all over the world, and a lot of people are freaking out these days.

Our lives are changing, and everyone;’s afraid of the unexpected.

Tip is telling her fans that mass hysteria is no good at all, and he shared an uplifting message for his followers on his social media account.

‘Don’t let the mass hysteria of the world (everybody else) make you forget how good God has been to ALL OF US… Those of you who feel you can be a person of faith & not have your faith be tested…you’re mistaken. And those of you that ARE TRULY INDEED people of faith allow me to remind you… PRAYER SHOULD REPLACE YOUR WORRIES & YOUR WORRYING DISQUALIFIES PRAYER… Aight Y’all,Take it light…. ✌🏽#KingsThoughts👑’ Tip captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Made it through the crack epidemic, mass incarceration (still going on), racism in America. We’ll be alright. Kendrick voice.’

A follower posted this: ‘I’m scared to even travel back to my university man. I just want this all to stop.’

A commenter said: ‘Amen!! All this hype is for population control to control ppl for voting so Trump can get right back into office! Ppl better understand the way of the word & how the governor owns the minds of most! I won’t fall, victim, because I know who I pray to they giving too much on this rather than their faith in the Lord’s promise!’

Someone else said: ‘Say that Unk @troubleman31 🙌🏾‼️ remind them of God good grace!! He got his divine protection and love ❤️🙏🏾’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Point blank period @troubleman31 use the time off and regroup wisely.’

In other news, T.I. shocked his fans with a video that he just shared on his social media account featuring a violent encounter with the police.



Post Views:

0





