T-Dubb-O, NandoSTL among big winners at SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy

Gritz Hoffa accepts the award for Album of the year during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Luqman (center) accepts the award for Hip-hop pioneer during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

T-Dubb-O and NandoSTL were both double winners at Saturday night’s sold-out SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy. T-Dubb-O won for Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. NandoSTL won for Best New Artist and People’s Choice Song for “Outside.” Other winners were Gritz Hoffa, KVtheWriter, DJ HoodBunnny, Corey Black, Katarra Parson and Brock Seals.Here is the list of winners:– Artist of the Year, T-Dubb-O

T-Dubb-O performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

— Album of the Year, Gritz Hoffa’s “Preach: Cochise Revenge”– Best Male Artist, T-Dubb-O– Best Female Artist, KVtheWriter

KVtheWriter performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

— Hip-Hop DJ, DJ HoodBunnny– Hip-Hop Producer, FruityLoopKing– Best Video, Mc Tres’ “I Told You”– Best New Artist, NandoSTL

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

— People’s Choice Song, NandoSTL’s “Outside”– Hip-Hop Group/Duo, noWhere– Best Dance: Vandal– Best R&B, Katarra Parson

Katarra Parson accepts the award for Best R&B during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

— Best Visual/Graffiti Artist, Brock Seals– Best Podcast/Internet Radio, Polite Coolery– Best Poet/Spoken Word Artist, Corey Black

Corey Black addresses the crowd after winning the Spoken word award during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

== Hip-Hop Pioneer: Luqman

Ricki G performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Luqman (center) accepts the award for Hip-hop pioneer during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, noWhere members Sir Eddie C, Tea cup Dragun and Zado, all of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jaee the Artist performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

NandoSTL accepts an award for Best new artist during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Katarra Parson performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

LouTribe Jigg performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

noWhere performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Corey Black addresses the crowd after winning the Spoken word award during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Louis Conphliction performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jaee the Artist performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Kill Em All performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ricki G performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

KVtheWriter accepts the award for Best female artist during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Katarra Parson accepts the award for Best R&B during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

MC Tres accepts the award for Video of the year during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

LouTribe Jigg performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Kill Em All performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

noWhere accepts the Best group award during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, RSF the Regime members E.J. Carter, Miss Alley Cat and B. Roye, all of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Polite Coolery podcast hosts Maurice Couch (left) and Justin Powell, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Raven Miner (left) and Lex Chandler, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ricki G (left) and Paris Guerin, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

DJ Nico (left) and Cue Coldblooded, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Amber Teplitz-Crawford (left) and Lil Mike, both of St. Louis, attend the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

