sza-confirms-new-music-for-2020-and-a-sam-smith-collaboration

SZA has revealed that she has collaborated with Sam Smith and will release new music this year.

The singer, who released her debut album ‘CTRL’ in 2017, has collaborated with other artists but has not shared any solo material of her own in two years. Recently, she featured on Post Malone‘s track ‘Staring At The Sun’ from his 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

Now, the singer – real name Solána Imani Rowe – has told fans on Twitter today (January 3) that she will release new music in 2020, adding that she has already recorded a song with Sam Smith. She replied to another fan in December 2019 that she’s also worked with Megan Thee Stallion.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: ( EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA performs on Day 1 of Lovebox festival at Gunnersbury Park on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

One person asked her, “Would u ever collab with Sam Smith?”, to which SZA replied, “Salready done luv.”

Salready done luv ❤️ https://t.co/fMIytJk3rE — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

Shortly before that, another fan asked her, “are we getting anything this year ma’am i’m STARVING.” SZA said, “I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary [sic] pressure.. short answer is yes.”

I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary pressure 🥺.. short answer is yes https://t.co/pXRW7noddh — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

Now das already cut n recorded 🤷🏾‍♀️😈 https://t.co/QqyEsL9Ksq — SZA (@sza) December 23, 2019

In August 2019, SZA said she’d been in the studio with both Justin Timberlake and Brockhampton.

Speaking in an interview with Kerwin Frost, the artist promised the record will arrive “soon as fuck” while confirming she had been writing with Justin Timberlake, Brockhampton, and producer Jack Antonoff the night before the chat took place.

“We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it,” SZA said of her work with JT. “We’re on the same label [RCA Records] I heard, which I didn’t know until yesterday. And he was like, ‘I wanna work with you’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”