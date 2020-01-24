symptoms-of-coronavirus:-what-to-look-for-and-how-it-is-being-treated

China’s mystery new coronavirus has so far infected more than 830 people and killed 25.

While the vast bulk of cases have been confined to China, cases in this fast-moving outbreak have now been found in the United States, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Macau, Japan and the Philippines. Fourteen people are being tested in the United Kingdom.

And experts the world over are on high alert after authorities confirmed that the virus could jump from human to human.

The World Health Organisation said it is “too early” to declare an international public health emergency over the outbreak “given its restrictive and binary nature”.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said: “Make no mistake, this is though an emergency in China.

“But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one.”

Athough it remains unlikely that the outbreak will grow into a global epidemic, experts have been warning for years that the world is long overdue a major disease outbreak.

And so it is sensible to be prepared. This guide will be updated daily and is underpinned with the best advice from leading experts from the NHS and beyond.