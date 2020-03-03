syfy’s-the-magicians-is-canceled

Now Playing

After five seasons of wild and wayward magic, The Magicians is ready for its disappearing act. Syfy announced that the beloved series will end after its current season. Nine of Season 5’s 13 episodes have already aired, which means there are only four more episodes left with the Brakebills crew. The series finale will air on Wednesday, April 1.In an interview with TV Line, showrunners John McNamara and Sera Gamble said that The Magicians has always been the kind of show that’s lived on the bubble. When word came down from Syfy that Season 5 would be its last, the creative partners looked around for a potential new streaming home, but in the end none of those platforms were the right fit. “And so we reluctantly just decided, ‘Well at least we have this season finale that was crafted to also be a series finale.’ It was kind of always going to pull double duty,” said McNamara.

Gamble teased that the finale will feature Josh (Trevor Einhorn) making his greatest sandwich yet, as well as The Magicians’ visual effects team going all out. “Some stuff does blow up,” said Gamble. “But also, we wanted to give really juicy meaty moments to our actors.” Both showrunners said that they felt the series finale marks just how far these characters (and the cast) have come and that they’re grateful they got to make 5 seasons together.”The Magicians’ has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons. As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers, and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever,” read a statement from Syfy provided to Variety.

The Magicians began its journey as an adaptation of Lev Grossman’s blockbuster fantasy series of the same name. Following the journey of seven twentysomethings who discover that they have ability to cast magic because they’ve been drafted into Brakebills University, The Magicians is a surprisingly dark and adult reflection of how power can shape — as well as destroy — people. However, the series really began to cultivating its loyal fandom as it veered away from the specifics of the novels and began to mix levity, joy, and dark comedy with its source material. Despite its highs and lows — including a very controversial exit for Quentin (Jason Ralph) in the Season 4 finale — The Magicians is an astonishing blend of genres and voice that will sorely be missed. The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy. Photo: Eric Milner/SYFY