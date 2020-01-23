sye-raa-registers-low-trps;-gaddalakonda-ganesh-has-better-viewership-than-chiranjeevi-film

Decoding POCO easter egg













The Telugu version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered a shockingly lower amount of TRPs than its Tamil version. Varun Tej’s Gaddalakonda Ganesh has better viewership than megastar Chiranjeevi’s film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an epic action film inspired by the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Despite having huge hype, the Surender Reddy-directed movie, which was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, failed to make the expected amount of collection at the worldwide box office.

Tamil version of Sye Raa surprised everyone

But the Tamil version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy surprised everyone with its record viewership in its first world Television premiere. The Chiranjeevi starrer registered 15 TRPs (11.045 million impressions) from its premiere on Sun TV in the first week of December 2019. Its Kannada version garnered 6.3 TRPs in its TV premiere and it is one of the highest numbers for a Kannada film.

Sye Raa Narasimha ReddyTwitter

The Telugu version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had its world TV premiere on Gemini on the occasion of Sankranti. After seeing the response for its Tamil and Kannada version, many thought that its Telugu version might also get a massive response on small screens, but the movie has disappointed them all.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered 11.8 TRPs (8.741 million impressions) from the world TV premiere of its Telugu version. Jalapathy Gudelli, a journalist from the entertainment industry, tweeted, “#SyeRaa Telugu – 8741 impressions; 11.8 TVR (Less than the Tamil version on both counts).”

Many people in the film industry are said to be shocked by the low response. Aakashavaani tweeted, “Gemini TV promoted well, film was aired on Sankranthi day but #SyeRaa Telugu version television premier fetched a very moderate 11.80 TRP, Way less than Tamil version which fetched about 15 TRPs.

Gaddalakonda GaneshTwitter

What is more shocking is that Gaddalakonda Ganesh starring young mega family hero has record a much bigger response than Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Varun Tej starrer has received 12.75 TRPs (9.125 million impressions) in its first premiere on Maa TV. It is one of the highest response for a film featuring Varun.