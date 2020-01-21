sydney’s-most-romantic-hotels,-from-private-sunset-terraces-to-restaurants-with-amazing-views

Altitude, the hotel’s in-house restaurant, is known as one of Shangri-La’s most defining features. Thirty-six floors up, and with floor-to-ceiling windows, this is where you take your date when you want to impress. Also on level 36 is Blu Bar, your first stop for a pre-dinner cocktail. If you’re looking for something a little more exciting try the hour-long Liquid Physics demonstration and don’t forget to dress up, it’s pretty fancy up here. Rooms above level 30 come with the best views and access to the Horizon Club. Some come with window seats overlooking the city, The Harbour and The Opera House – an ideal spot to relax with a drink and soak up the audacious view.



