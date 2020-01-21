sydney’s-most-romantic-hotels,-from-private-sunset-terraces-to-restaurants-with-amazing-views

If Paris is the city of lights, Sydney is the city of fireworks. So says Baz Luhrmann, and he should know, he’s lit it up more than once… From Pippa Middleton’s extravagant harbourside honeymoon to big romance on a small budget, Sydney knows how to turn it on for lovers. If the budget is substantial, a room with a view of the harbour is a spectacular option. For those with less to spend, many properties can turn a modest space into a candlelit love nest, with couples’ packages that won’t break the bank.
With a Roman bathhouse-style pool and decadent spa, views of Sydney Harbour, and the largest hotel rooms in the city, The Langham is ideal for a romantic getaway. Tables overflow with elaborate floral arrangements and the soft smell of jasmine lingers in the lobby, where couples can be found taking afternoon tea. Picnic boxes, pink bicycles, even a pink vintage car that will take you on a tour of the town call for a romantic day out, and the rooms are a haven of style (interiors were custom-designed by London-based GA Design), with marble-topped tables and the property’s signature armchairs; some have terraces and views of West Harbour.
Spicers Potts Point – impeccably styled, private and warm – is ideal for exploring both Sydney’s thriving culinary scene and its natural beauty. A botanical theme features throughout, from green and blue custom-made wallpaper by Finnish artist Reeta Ek to the cream and blue plush soft furnishings. Complimentary canapés and cocktail hour occurs nightly between 6pm-7pm, and the service is standout. Treat yourself to the Victoria Terrace Suite with its own veranda and views out to the city, a fireplace and an in-room turntable with a selection of records. Cloud-like king-sized beds confirm that these rooms are made for lie-ins and room service after big days out exploring. Sumptuous indeed.
From the welcome glass of bubbles upon arrival, to the nigh-on flawless service at The Gantry, Pier One outdoes itself. The staff capture just the right balance of professionalism and warmth, and at cocktail hour, a bottle of chilled sparkling wine is delivered to all guests.
Sliding doors that separate the bedroom from the bathroom can be opened so that the sunset over Sydney Harbour may be enjoyed from the oversized egg-shaped tub. The Gantry, is a cosy spot with mood lighting, and a glass wall overlooking the harbour; for an indulgent experience, try the tasting menu: six courses, such as charcoal-grilled kangaroo with pickled pear, radicchio and juniper, are expertly paired with fine Australian wines.
QT is Sydney’s coolest – and quirkiest – place to stay, carved out of two 1920s buildings, The State Theatre and The Gowings Building. Showcasing the salvaged remains of the buildings’ past, the wall of vintage luggage, televisions and cabinetry in the foyer is a design highlight, as are the art installations in downstairs café Parlour Lane. At Spa Q the ceilings are made out of stained glass, and the boudoir-themed décor and Turkish body scrub will leave you feeling like slinky Tallulah Bankhead. In rooms, the bespoke king-sized bed is altar-like and the slate-tiled bathroom features an enormous tub with amenities by Mailin Goetz. Gilt Lounge is the place for a moody pre-dinner drink.
Altitude, the hotel’s in-house restaurant, is known as one of Shangri-La’s most defining features. Thirty-six floors up, and with floor-to-ceiling windows, this is where you take your date when you want to impress. Also on level 36 is Blu Bar, your first stop for a pre-dinner cocktail. If you’re looking for something a little more exciting try the hour-long Liquid Physics demonstration and don’t forget to dress up, it’s pretty fancy up here. Rooms above level 30 come with the best views and access to the Horizon Club. Some come with window seats overlooking the city, The Harbour and The Opera House – an ideal spot to relax with a drink and soak up the audacious view.
In the immortal (and modified) words of Carly Simon, you need to walk into this hotel like you are walking onto a yacht. Everything sparkles, from the marble floors to the enormous dandelion-shaped light fittings and of course Sydney harbour, seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Every suite is apartment style and comes equipped with everything you need during your stay. Guests can choose from a Garden View room or a Harbour Room; both are magnificent. Dinner is a glamorous affair, with plenty of options if you’re interested in tasting some of the local seafood, and the in-house cocktail bar, Hacienda, has become a favourite go-to for CBD locals. It’s one of the best places in Sydney to grab a drink.
Located in the heart of the genteel eastern suburbs, Double Bay is a sophisticated and quiet harbourside locale peppered with expensive boutiques and high-end dining. Facilities include a stylish rooftop lap pool boasting magnificent views, and the opulent Trumps Spa. The rooms are large by Sydney standards and some have private terraces with picturesque views that stretch out to the sparkling bay. King-sized beds are soft and enveloping enough to cajole even the earliest of risers to lie in. If you’re after a beautiful vista, take your date for a pre-dinner drink on the rooftop, in one of the breezy, fabric-draped cabanas with views stretching out to the harbour.
Highly trained staff, a fine dining restaurant, rooftop pool and elegant spa, make this hotel a truly luxurious experience. Interiors, carved out of Sydney sandstone, exude a stylish opulence with a palette of earthy tones, enormous flower arrangements and bespoke murals blending with the harbourfront locale. A rooftop pool is snuggled under the Harbour Bridge, and flanked by cabanas and deckchairs with views of Sydney Harbour. For a special occasion, splurge for the Opera Deluxe Room, a sprawling space with a king-sized bed, vistas, and two private terraces that look out over Sydney Harbour and the Opera House. The tasting menu in The Dining Room with wine pairings is not to be missed.
While the price suggests holiday-on-a-budget, the styling and attention to detail at 57 reveal a whole lot more, and is a good option for lovers looking for an affordable base with oddles of character. Inspired by the disco glamour of Studio 54, the sunken lobby is furnished with black armchairs, oversized brass lamps, and moody lighting. The cowhide tables and black-and-white zebra stripe wallpaper add just the right amount of animal print to give this slick hotel lobby both edge and sophistication. Many of the rooms have views and are all the brighter for it – specify if you’d like a view of the city.
