sxsw-winners:-despite-cancellation,-festival-announces-grand-jury-prizes

The annual Texas event was the first major film event to cancel in recent weeks, but kept its competitions intact.

Normally, the SXSW Film Festival award winners are handed out during a lively ceremony at the end of the first weekend, but this year required some improvisation. When the SXSW became the first major film event to cancel in the face of global pandemic, it was unclear what would happen to the hundreds of films and filmmakers primed for the late March festivities.

While many filmmakers were left struggling to figure out their next moves, the festival’s leadership opted to hand out awards to the films set to premiere at the festival, with the juries announced weeks earlier. SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson and her team made the decision to “continue and expand to all the juried competitions, if the majority of the filmmakers opted in and juries were available.” (For obvious reasons, there were no Audience Awards this year.)

The winners include films that had already picked up buzz before the festival’s cancellation, including Cooper Raiff’s Narrative Feature Competition winner “Shithouse” and Katrine Philp’s Documentary Feature Competition winner “An Elephant in the Room.” Other films picking up accolades include “Topside,” “Really Love,” “The Donut King,” and “Finding Yingying.”

Feature films receiving Jury Awards were selected from the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature Competition categories. Short films and other juried sections, including Film Design Awards, are also included. SXSW also announced Special Awards including: Adobe Editing Award, Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, Final Draft Screenwriters Award, Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award, and the ZEISS Cinematography Award.

This year’s program would have hosted 135 feature films, including 99 world premieres, nine North American premieres, five U.S. premieres, and 75 films from first-time filmmakers. The rest of the program would have also played home to 119 short films, including music videos, 12 episodic premieres, 7 Special Events, 14 episodic pilots in 2 curated programs, 30 title design entries, and 27 virtual cinema projects.

Due to increased demand from press and industry, and at the request of filmmakers, SXSW will continue running the Online Shift72 Screening Library through March 31, 2020, for those films that have opted-in to the extended timeframe.

Check out the full list of awards below.

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITIONWinner: “Shithouse,” directed by Cooper RaiffSpecial Jury Recognition for Directing: “Topside,” directed by Celine Held, Logan GeorgeSpecial Jury Recognition for Acting: “Really Love” (Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), directed by Angel Kristi Williams

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Winner: “An Elephant in the Room,” directed by Katrine PhilpSpecial Jury Recognition for Achievement in Documentary Storytelling: “The Donut King,” directed by Alice GuSpecial Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: “Finding Yingying,” directed by Jiayan “Jenny” Shi

NARRATIVE SHORTSWinner: “White Eye,” directed by Tomer ShushanSpecial Jury Recognition for Acting: “Dirty” (Morgan Sullivan, Manny Dunn), directed by Matthew PucciniSpecial Jury Recognition: “Darling,” directed by Saim SadiqSpecial Jury Recognition: “Single,” directed by Ashley Eakin

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS Winner: “No Crying at the Dinner Table,” directed by Carol NguyenSpecial Jury Recognition: “Mizuko,” directed by Katelyn Rebelo, Kira DaneSpecial Jury Recognition: “Día de la Madre,” directed by Ashley Brandon, Dennis Höhne

MIDNIGHT SHORTSWinner: “Regret,” directed by Santiago MenghiniSpecial Jury Recognition: “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” directed by Parker FinnSpecial Jury Recognition for Creature Design: “Stucco,” directed by Janina Gavankar, Russo Schelling

ANIMATED SHORTSWinner: “Symbiosis,” directed by Nadja AndrasevSpecial Jury Recognition: “No, I Don’t Want to Dance!,” directed by Andrea VinciguerraSpecial Jury Recognition: “The Shawl,” directed by Sara Kiener

MUSIC VIDEOS Winner: 070 Shake – “Nice to Have,” directed by Noah LeeSpecial Jury Recognition for Animation: Mitski – “A Pearl,” directed by Saad Moosajee, Art CampSpecial Jury Recognition for Direction: The Lumineers – “Gloria,” directed by Kevin Phillips

TEXAS SHORTS Winner: “Just Hold On,” directed by Sam Davis, Rayka ZehtabchiSpecial Jury Recognition: “Coup d’etat Math,” directed by Sai Selvarajan

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS Winner: “Wish Upon a Snowman,” directed by Miu NakataSpecial Jury Recognition: NarrativeWinner: “Ultimatum,” directed by Kai HashimotoSpecial Jury Recognition: Documentary

Winner: “Unveiled,” directed by Sofia BakwaSpecial Jury Recognition: Animation

Winner: “The Orchard,” directed by Zeke French

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITIONWinner: “Embrace,” directed by Jessica SandersSpecial Jury Recognition for Drama: “Chemo Brain,” directed by Kristian HåskjoldSpecial Jury Recognition for Comedy: “Lusty Crest,” directed by Kati Skelton

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGNWinner: “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” designed by Olivier CourbetSpecial Jury Recognition: “The Donut King,” designed by Andrew Hem & Charlie Le

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN Winner: “See,” designed by Karin FongSpecial Jury Recognition: “Why We Hate,” designed by Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore

SXSW SPECIAL AWARDS

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér AwardPresented to: “In and of Itself,” directed by Frank Oz

Adobe Editing Award Presented to: “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” edited by Paul Rogers with additional editing by David Darg

Final Draft Screenwriters AwardPresented to: “Best Summer Ever,” written by Michael Parks Randa, Will Halby, Terra Mackintosh, Andrew Pilkington, Lauren Smitelli

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award Winner: “Miss Juneteenth,” directed by Channing Godfrey PeoplesLOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Winner: Rob Morgan from “Bull,” directed by Annie SilversteinLOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Documentary: Winner: “Boys State,” directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Vimeo Staff Picks AwardPresented to: “Vert,” directed by Kate Cox

ZEISS Cinematography AwardWinner: “Echoes of the Invisible,” directed by Steve Elkins

The 2020 SXSW Film Festival Juries consisted of: Narrative Feature Competition: Rebecca Keegan, Rodrigo Perez, Kim YutaniDocumentary Feature Competition: Bilge Ebiri, Naomi Fry, Dino RamosNarrative Shorts Program: Penelope Bartlett, Monica Castillo, Greta FuentesDocumentary Shorts: Marjon Javadi, Allison WillmoreAnimated Shorts: Katie Krentz, Hana Shimizu, Asalle TanhaMidnight Shorts: Jonathan Barkan, Derek Kingongo, Brittany KlesicMusic Videos: Jason Baum, Chaka and Qi DadaTexas Shorts: Denise Hernandez, Jenny Jacobi, Martin C. JonesTexas High School Shorts: Jonathan Case, Jazmyne Moreno, Barton WeissEpisodic Pilots: Mitch Hurwitz, Emily Nussbaum, Shelby StoneLouis Black “Lone Star”: Kathy Blackwell, David Fear, Richard WhittakerExcellence in Title Design: Ryan Butterworth, Alex JohnsonExcellence in Poster Design: Becky Cloonan, Barak Epstein, Kevin Tong

