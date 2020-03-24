swift-vs-kardashian-west:-the-full-recording-of-2016-phone-call-between-kanye-west-&-taylor-swift-is-finally-out

Kim Kardashian published a three minute part of the phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West in 2016 on Snapchat to paint Swift as a liar. But the entire 25 minute phone call has been leaked now.

It is still not known who let the full video recording made by one of West’s associates out of the bag, but a much more interesting picture of the conversation — and the state of mind of both artists at the time is revealed now. Earlier, heavily edited snippets were presented to the world by Kardashian.

Hearing the full account of the phone call, what we understand is that Swift and West discussed West’s forthcoming song “Famous,” but West never read Swift the “I made that bitch famous” line. Now, she has ultimately reacted against the hip hop titan. At one point, Swift expresses relief that West did not use more adjectives in the song, as far as she knew. She told that she thought it was going to be like, ‘That stupid, dumb bitch’,” But that was not the case.

The purpose behind leaking the video is a mystery.It is very clear that the original source was within the West camp, but was it put out into the world to embarrass him or is it for any other purposes remains unclear.Some people suggest that it might have been let out by a dissatisfied former employee.

The Mirror newspaper in the UK has come up with a purely speculative story, with a headline like “Kanye West’s Taylor Swift call ‘leaked by Kris Jenner’ as ‘coronavirus stole headlines.’ Whatever it may be, it has helped in clearly diverting people from apocalyptic things, and turn towards investigating what has really happened between Swift and West.