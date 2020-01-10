sweet-potato-mash-with-chipotle-roasted-leeks-recipe

If you can’t find chipotle chillis you can use chipotle paste instead (it comes in jars – you’ll need 2 tbsp) and omit the brown sugar. You do need a pan 30cm across so you can fit in the leeks in a single layer and ensure the tomato sauce reduces properly in the time.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 1 hour soaking | Cooking time: 55 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

3 chipotle chillies

8 fat leeks

1½ tbsp olive oil, plus a little more for drizzling

1 onion, finely chopped

1 stick celery, diced

2 tsp ground cumin

2 cloves garlic

1 x 400g tin cherry tomatoes in thick juice

2 tsp soft dark-brown sugar

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

For the mash

4 large sweet potatoes

To serve

Chopped coriander

Sour cream

Crumbled goat’s cheese

METHOD

Pour just enough boiling water over the chipotle chillies to cover them, and leave to soak for an hour. Preheat the oven to 190C/180C fan*/gas mark 5. Trim the leeks at the top and bottom and remove the tougher outer layers. Cut each one into 8-10cm lengths. Heat the olive oil in a 30cm heavy-based shallow casserole or sauté pan. Add the onion and celery and fry, stirring frequently, until soft and pale gold. Add the cumin and garlic and cook for another couple of minutes, then add the tomatoes, sugar, bay leaves, cinnamon and chilli flakes. Drain the chipotles. Remove the stems, chop the chillies finely and add them to the tomato mixture with 100ml water (or vegetable stock). Put the leeks into the pan with the tomatoes, season and drizzle with a little oil. Bake, uncovered, for 30-40 minutes. Put the sweet potatoes on to a metal baking sheet and bake, at the same time, for 30-45 minutes. They should be tender. The sauce should have reduced so that it’s quite thick and the leeks should be tender through to the middle. (Turn the leeks over halfway through the cooking time.) If the sauce is too liquid, cook it over a high heat on the hob until it has reduced enough. If it’s too thick and intense, add a little water and heat through. Halve the sweet potatoes and scoop out the flesh, discarding the skins. Mash roughly with some seasoning – it should still have some texture – and season. Serve the leeks with the mash. Scatter the coriander on top and offer the cream and cheese on the side.

*Diana’s conversion may differ slightly from the standard