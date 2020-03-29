swara-bhaskar-opens-up-on-her-break-up-with-himanshu-sharma:-‘nobody-cheated-on-the-other’

|

Published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 17: 49 [IST]

Swara Bhaskar had been dating writer Himanshu Sharma for five years when the couple decided to part ways in July 2019. She got candid about her break-up with Himanshu in a recent interview. She clarified that no one did anything wrong in the relationship, nobody cheated on the other, but they just could not agree to walk down the same path at a certain point in their relationship. Opening up about how the break-up was difficult for her, Swara told Pinkvilla, "I think you just have to sort of deal with it. In our case, it was very unfortunate. I didn't have or I still didn't have a lot of anger that could have helped me deal with it. Nobody did anything bad, nobody did anything wrong, nobody cheated on anyone. It was not those typical things, it was unfortunate." By comparing relationships to making a journey together as a couple, Swara explained the reason for their break-up. "I always think about it. Supposing you are walking down a park and that's what relationships are – you have decided to undertake a journey together. You come to a point where there are only two ways to go, you can either go left or right and one person wants to go right and the other person wants to go left. Then one of them have to say 'okay I will leave mine and come with you'," she said. She added, "If neither person wants to leave their direction then you just have to say goodbye, and maybe agree that itna hi tha humara journey. We have to accept not just our choices but also the choices of other people. I guess that's what growing up is about. I think I am very needy and open about my feelings with my family and friends. So I had a lot of support." When reports of their break-up surfaced, at the time it was rumoured that Swara wanted to marry Himanshu but the latter was not ready for it. Swara and Himanshu met on the sets of Raanjhana and dated for five years before splitting up.