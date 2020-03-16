Swans dealt brutal season opener blow

Sydney swans star Lance Franklin will not feature in this week’s season opener against the Adelaide Crows after he was unable to recover in time from knee surgery.

After making a promising start to his pre-season with pundits losing it over the physical shape he appeared to be in, Franklin was forced to undergo an arthroscope.

Longmire revealed the news today in his usual weekly press conference, but this time it was delivered via a web app as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2012 premiership coach admitted Franklin will likely need a few weeks of training before he can back out onto the field.

Lance Franklin (Getty)

“It was always a long shot that he was going to be right,” Longmire said.

“He needs a couple of weeks of training, we need to get some more training under his belt.”

With Sydney already implementing basic strategies to protect their players and staff from the pandemic, Longmire touched on how his club is managing their usual business through the difficult time.

“We have a game to focus on but there’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, we’re not naive to think that there’s a lot of people talking about what’s actually happening,” he said.

“Our players, our staff are no different from anyone else in the community. Your natural instinct is the health and safety of people, whether that’s players, staff, supporters. Everyone feels the same. It’s clearly unprecedented, what’s going on.”