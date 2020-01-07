swan-dives-and-smashes-into-windscreen-of-moving-car

This is the shocking moment a swan flew into a moving car and shattered the windscreen.

Emily Keady, 21, could be heard screaming in terror as the bird descended towards her vehicle.

The professional dog walker slammed on the brakes during the incident just before Christmas on a housing estate in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Miraculously, the swan was unharmed and waddled off around the area.

Emily was not hurt in the incident, according to her dad Andrew.

He said: ‘She was pretty shaken-up but she was more concerned if the swan was ok.

‘You do usually see the swans in a nearby park but we’ve never seen anything like that.

‘She gave me a call so I could help collect the van.

‘It was just walking up and down the street by time I got there. It didn’t seemed at all bothered.

‘We got in contact with the RSPCB and RSPCA but they said there was nothing they could really do.

‘If it was up walking about pretending like nothing had happened then I suppose it was alright.

‘It didn’t do too much in the way of damage. She was able to replace the screen the next day.’

The incident happened as Emily was driving to a job in Holyfields, Newcastle upon Tyne, on December 23.

It was captured on the dash cam in her Citroen Berlingo van.