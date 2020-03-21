swae-lee’s-ig-quarantine-gig-was-a-much-needed-dose-of-great-vibes

Swae Lee streamed a free concert though Instagram Live last night as a gift for fans currently stuck in self-isolation, and of course, everyone was loving it.

Proving himself as the bringer of great vibes, fans filmed Lee as he bounced around an empty studio and thanked everyone for being in the audience of the “sold-out venue.”

He proceeded to crowd surf — you’ll need to watch that one for yourself — and bring a fan “on stage,” a move that consisted of selecting one viewer to flip their phone’s camera to selfie mode and take over the live stream for a second.

Watch snippets of the performance and the lucky fan's priceless reaction via the tweets

Damn this corona stuff sucks but watching swae lee performing on IG live, bringing fans “on stage” and crowd surfing on the floor really made my day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5dv0xCt20k

— Leonard (@AutobahnLeo) March 21, 2020

